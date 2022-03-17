Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

Argon (ARGON) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. Argon has a market capitalization of $547,742.96 and approximately $65,486.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,138,360 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

