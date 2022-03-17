Argo Blockchain Plc’s (NASDAQ:ARBK) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 22nd

Argo Blockchain’s (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argo Blockchain had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $112,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Argo Blockchain’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

