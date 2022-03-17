Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 176.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,426 shares of company stock valued at $493,166. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,730,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,089,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after buying an additional 117,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

