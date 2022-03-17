Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.75.

ARQT opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.35. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,426 shares of company stock valued at $493,166. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

