Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.48. 1,287,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,081. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Arcos Dorados’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

ARCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 798.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

