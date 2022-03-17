ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.36. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. Bank of America lowered their price target on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

ARCB stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $91.54. 13,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.70. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

