Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

APVO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,729,000. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

About Aptevo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.