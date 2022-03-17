Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 53,912 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

