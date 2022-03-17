Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 826,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 620,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Applied Energetics stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Applied Energetics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.55.
Applied Energetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Energetics (AERG)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.