Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 826,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 620,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Applied Energetics stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Applied Energetics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of laser guided energy technology and related products. It offers lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Joseph C.

