Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Apollo Medical stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 629,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,046. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $133.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 3,938.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 297.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

