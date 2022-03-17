Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Apollo Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years. Apollo Investment has a payout ratio of 89.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Apollo Investment to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $843.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.82. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 40,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AINV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

