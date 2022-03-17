Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.79 Million

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) to post sales of $12.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.70 million and the lowest is $11.13 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $103.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.93 million to $152.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $281.96 million, with estimates ranging from $158.38 million to $481.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 78,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,530. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.59. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

