Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Director Jeffery S. Thompson Purchases 2,000 Shares

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) Director Jeffery S. Thompson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ANIK opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

