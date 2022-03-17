AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 526,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,669,705 shares.The stock last traded at $24.02 and had previously closed at $24.20.

AU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after purchasing an additional 306,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $445,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $2,435,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,954,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 215,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

