Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 169,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,651,775 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $5.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

