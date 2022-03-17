Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $3,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $3,815,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $3,345,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

