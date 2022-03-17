AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $26.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $724.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

