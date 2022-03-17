AnaptysBio, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.08). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of ANAB opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $724.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,936,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 182,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,558 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 371.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84,720 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

