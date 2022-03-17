Analyzing Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Riley Exploration Permian 4.45% 15.89% 8.51%

Risk & Volatility

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sundance Energy Australia and Riley Exploration Permian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.28%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Riley Exploration Permian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.66 -$65.67 million ($5.10) -5.55

Sundance Energy Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Sundance Energy Australia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia (Get Rating)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Riley Exploration Permian (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

