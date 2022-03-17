Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Okta (OKTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA):

3/8/2022 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $265.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $310.00 to $260.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $260.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $295.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $197.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $230.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $225.00.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $195.00.

2/28/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $320.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $302.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

1/27/2022 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/24/2022 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,441,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

