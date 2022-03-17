Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Price Target at $40.50

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

NYSE LAC traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,029,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,989. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 481.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.