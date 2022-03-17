Analysts Set ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Price Target at GBX 553.25

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 522 ($6.79).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.15) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($8.99) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.80) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITM traded down GBX 19.20 ($0.25) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 344.20 ($4.48). 3,923,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 391.38. ITM Power has a one year low of GBX 208.24 ($2.71) and a one year high of GBX 543 ($7.06). The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.