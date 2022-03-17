Analysts Set Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Price Target at C$54.71

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCG shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$630,840.

TSE:HCG traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,615. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$29.84 and a 12-month high of C$46.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

About Home Capital Group (Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.