Analysts Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT at $47.60

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE opened at $29.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.65. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

