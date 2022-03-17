Analysts Set Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARHS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

ARHS traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. 244,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,515. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,402,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

