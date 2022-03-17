Analysts Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Price Target at $76.50

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $64.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

