Analysts Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Price Target at $160.54

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

A opened at $135.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.10. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.