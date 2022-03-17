Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Diana Shipping (DSX)

Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2022 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

3/1/2022 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/28/2022 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2022 – Diana Shipping had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.50 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Diana Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Shares of NYSE DSX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. 800,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,358. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

Get Diana Shipping Inc alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.