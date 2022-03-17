Analysts Expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. UWM posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. 120,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,525. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.94. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

In related news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UWM by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of UWM by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 134,498 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UWM by 2,645.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 706,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About UWM (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.