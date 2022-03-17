Analysts Expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $134.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.62 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year sales of $545.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $558.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $571.13 million, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $606.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after acquiring an additional 169,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 20,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 1,332.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197,571 shares during the period. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PECO opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

