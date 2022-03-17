Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.07. GrowGeneration reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. 21,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,098. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

