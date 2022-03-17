Analysts Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Frontline posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 57,353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Frontline by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Frontline by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

