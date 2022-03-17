Analysts Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $436.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.27 million and the highest is $443.20 million. Angi reported sales of $387.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Angi.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.95. 1,163,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,775. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.79. Angi has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Angi by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi (Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.