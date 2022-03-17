Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.99 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $13.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,284,000 after buying an additional 432,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 531.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after buying an additional 373,150 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 45.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,263. Textron has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

