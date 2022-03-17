Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) to post $17.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.43 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $18.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $97.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.22 million to $137.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $93.07 million, with estimates ranging from $19.24 million to $189.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 272,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 34,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,400,405.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 591,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.19. 7,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.02. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

