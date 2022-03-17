Analysts Anticipate DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the highest is ($1.01). DarioHealth posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.88) to ($4.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DarioHealth.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis decreased their target price on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DarioHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

NASDAQ DRIO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. 325,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,119. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $109.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DarioHealth by 706.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 150,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DarioHealth (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.