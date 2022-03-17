Analysts Anticipate Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) to post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.37). Biodesix reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biodesix.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 35.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 156.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60,843 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 271.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 78.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BDSX stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.41. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.
Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.
