Analysts Anticipate Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) to post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.37). Biodesix reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biodesix.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

In related news, Director Charles M. Watts acquired 5,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 35.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 156.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60,843 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 271.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 78.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.41. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

