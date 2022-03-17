Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) traded down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.74 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.99 ($0.08). 18,768,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 11,501,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.57 ($0.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

