Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) traded down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.74 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.99 ($0.08). 18,768,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 11,501,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.57 ($0.09).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12.
Amigo Company Profile (LON:AMGO)
