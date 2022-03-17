Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.36.

NYSE:COLD opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.31.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -733.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 480,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,604 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

