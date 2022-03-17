American International Group Inc. Sells 661 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Busey during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

