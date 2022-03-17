American International Group Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

