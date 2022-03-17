American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 202.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

TCBK stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.56.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

