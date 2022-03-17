American International Group Inc. Has $676,000 Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 1.12. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

