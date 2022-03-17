American International Group Inc. Has $667,000 Stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 474.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,573 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arko were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arko by 7.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arko by 8.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arko during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Arko by 10.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Arko by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ARKO stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Arko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.