American International Group Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 24,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $958.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.27.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.