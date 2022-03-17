American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Trading Down 1.6% Following Insider Selling

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $39.31 and last traded at $39.45. Approximately 8,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 566,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

Specifically, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,392,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,047,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,604,000 after purchasing an additional 49,812 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,183,000 after purchasing an additional 135,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

