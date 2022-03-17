American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.31.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $95.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. National Pension Service grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in American Electric Power by 94.7% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.