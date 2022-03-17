Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.52. The stock had a trading volume of 335,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.26. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $101.86.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.18.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,999 shares of company stock worth $2,050,411. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ameresco by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.