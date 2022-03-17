AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) fell 5.3% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $39.02. 11,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 510,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

Specifically, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AMC Networks by 568.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

