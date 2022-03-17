Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
ALZN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 780,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. Alzamend Neuro has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $33.55.
In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 13,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $32,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 25,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 84,612 shares of company stock worth $150,940.
About Alzamend Neuro (Get Rating)
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.
